Edmond City Council extends mask mandate by six weeks; start date remains unchanged

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – On Monday, the Edmond City Council updated the end date of its mask mandate set to take effect August 26.

The mandate was originally planned to last until September 8, but city council voted 3-2 to extend it to October 12.

“We’re looking at cleaning up the dates so there won’t be as much confusion,” said David Chapman, Edmond City Council Member.

The change sent waves of frustration and confusion into some of the community.

“This particular issue is so divisive that you’re not gonna make everyone happy,” said Paul Stansberry, an Edmond resident.

“First off, we were asked to flatten the curve…ok we did that…I don’t see why we need to extend it any further out if we’ve done what we’ve supposed to,” said another resident, John Williams.

“I am not for a mask mandate at all,” said a different Edmond resident.

Some city council members argued two weeks wasn’t long enough to measure any possible effectiveness of the mandate.

Some also say that masking up for longer could help protect businesses and the success of schools.

“We do need to extend this. We need to make it have more teeth,” said Anthony Tompkins, another Edmond resident.

The ordinance is similar to Oklahoma City and Norman’s mandates, however unlike OKC, there is no exception for places of worship.

“We have flattened the curve we’ve been doing everything that they’ve asked us to do and I don’t feel that we should be extending this ordinance,” said Leslie Mahan, an Edmond Resident.

“COVID-19 doesn’t care about if our businesses are flourishing, it doesn’t care about our politics and it certainly isn’t going to certainly go away,” said Tompkins.

Edmond City Council says as of now, there is no penalty for getting caught without a mask in public.

