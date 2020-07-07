Edmond City Council meets as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The Edmond City Council listened to over a dozen speakers Monday night at their special meeting regarding their emergency proclamation.

The conversation turned to mask mandates after the council addressed rumors regarding the closing of businesses. The council said they have no plans to close them down.

Dozens of citizens came into the meeting to discuss if the masks should be mandated or not. That being for restaurant and bar employees, as well as for citizens in public places. Business owners and even a pulmonary expert came in to give their opinions. The council listened to everyone that signed up to speak, all who had mixed feelings.

“I think that we should be requiring our citizens to wear it in all public places and in our businesses,” one speaker said at the podium.

“We cannot mandate something. We cannot mandate these masks,” another speaker said at the podium.

The Edmond City Council decided not to make any changes to its emergency proclamation Monday night. The mayor did say he doesn’t want to mandate masks, but wants to find something else that will work to protect the Edmond community.

They will hold another meeting Monday July 13 as they have done in the past.