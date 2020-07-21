Edmond City Council undecided on mask mandate for now

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The Edmond City Council held their nearly twentieth special meeting Monday to discuss their emergency proclamation and any changes that may be needed.

They have had these meetings every Monday since the beginning of March while including public comment. The debate has raged on since. Now, over a mask mandate.

“Mandatory mask wearing does no good, it gives people a false sense of security,” said Gwen. an Edmond resident that called into the meeting.

“We must follow what other states and cities outside our state and within our state in order to restart our economies and control this outbreak,” said Dr. Fahed Khan, another Edmond resident that called into the meeting.

The meeting of nearly three hours was on zoom. There was no item on the agenda to vote on a mandate tonight, but it was the main topic of the several residents that called into the meeting.

“Let’s continue on and see how this works out,” said Cheryl Williams about the current proclamation that strongly encourages masks.

“I would strongly encourage the city council to consider a mandatory mask mandate,” said Shaun Hittle.

Mayor Dan O’Neil said they have amended their proclamation twelve times since they started these meetings. Recently they amended it to require businesses to place signage showing their mask policies.

“Every establishment I went to this weekend I would say ninety percent of them had some type of signage up,” said council member Darrell Davis.

Next door neighbor Oklahoma City along with Norman, Stillwater and Tulsa are the Oklahoma cities currently under a mask mandate.

“They did it because their case number were increasing significantly above their already high numbers,” Edmond Mayor Dan O’Neil said.

The city council crunched numbers for the city before the meeting as they have done in the past.

“Numbers do continue to increase in Edmond,” said Matt Stillwell, emergency management director for the city of Edmond.

Edmond is sitting at 978 total cases and ten deaths in a population of roughly 90,000 people. Stillwell said in the last week they have seen cases grow by 100.

“We are seeing still an upward trend of new cases hospitalizations and ICU admittance are still rising,” Stillwell said.

The council has not set a date to vote as of right now. Some council members went back and forth on if they wanted to take a vote in the near future. In the end they decided that they wanted to see how their current proclamation works and go from there.

