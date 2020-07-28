Edmond City Council votes for mask mandate

Man wearing disposable medical mask shopping in supermarket during coronavirus pneumonia outbreak

(Getty Images)

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond City Council members voted Monday to put a mask mandate in place for the city, but the debate on the logistics continues.

The emergency order would need four votes to pass and make it go into effect immediately. The council voted in favor but only 3-2.

Since it didn’t get four votes, the ordinance doesn’t go into effect for another 30 days, Aug. 26.

The council will meet next Monday to discuss the possible start and end date of the ordinance.

