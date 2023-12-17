A crash in rural Edmond sent an 18-month-old child to the hospital Sunday afternoon according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office.

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A crash in rural Edmond sent an 18-month-old child to the hospital Sunday afternoon according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

| MORE LOCAL NEWS > Driver in custody after deadly OKC crash >

Aaron Brilbeck the public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office said that around 3:30 p.m. two vehicles collided near Portland and 206th Street.

No word as to the cause of the collision but Brilbeck said that an 18-month-old in one of the vehicles was taken to the hospital with no word on their condition.

| MORE LOCAL NEWS > Police search for 2 suspects in shooting at OKC hotel >

No word either on whether anyone else was injured in the crash.