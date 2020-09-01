Edmond elementary administrators in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Parents of students at John Ross Elementary were notified by email on Sunday night that their principal is in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

“It’s very concerning to me. My kids have an elevated risk and they are in school today,” said Terrance Williams, a John Ross Parent.

Parents are reacting to the news that at least 5 administrators at their children’s elementary are currently quarantined for Coronavirus.

“It is what it is. It was bound to happen. I feel like the schools are doing everything they can to keep people safe,” said Shouna Brown, John Ross Parent.

On Sunday, Edmond Public Schools sending out this email saying the principal of John Ross Elementary had tested positive and she along with three other staffers were being quarantined.

The email also said the assistant principal was already in isolation.

“It’s upsetting, had I known there was a positive case, I probably would not have sent my kids to school this week. I understand that they cleaned over the weekend but there is no guarantee that the virus isn’t present,” said Williams.

“We figured at some point it would probably happen, whether it be a teacher or student. It just happened to be in administration first,” said Brown.

Edmond schools are saying an assistant principal from another school is being transferred to run John Ross this week.

The district also issuing a statement to News 4 on Monday saying,

“The institutional knowledge of the front office staff, coupled with the expertise of the temporary administrator covering the site, and the professional guidance of the district administrator overseeing the situation, should provide assurance to parents that the school is in good hands during this time when the current administrators and a few teachers must be out of the building due to COVID related concerns.”

Amid accusations of some schools not reporting sick staff.. Edmond schools have reportedly been up front.

“They have been pretty transparent there has been a lot of information,” said Williams.

But what are the rules when it comes to reporting COVID cases? The truth is, there aren’t any set in stone.

The State Superintendent’s office says there are recommendations and that they are working with State Health officials to work on procedures and protocols.

“We are continuing to develop a mechanism by which districts can report cases to OSDE.”

School officials say given current COVID numbers (12 active confirmed cases) at their schools and in the county, they plan on staying with their A/B blended school format.

Both the principal and assistant principals at John Ross Elementary are slated to return September 8th.

