Edmond family reunited with 5-year-old daughter after 10 months apart due to COVID-19 travel restrictions

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – It’s been almost a year since the Galvan family has been together under one roof after COVID-19 travel restrictions kept their 5-year-old daughter in Columbia with her grandparents.

What started out as a vacation to see relatives has now turned into nearly a year of them trying to help her get home.

For nearly a year, video chat is the only communication John and Vanesa Galvan have had with their 5-year-old daughter Samantha with her birthday – and milestones – all missed.

On New Year’s Eve, John flew with Samantha to Colombia, leaving her to stay with her grandparents for a bit and learn about her culture.

The Galvans were supposed to go see her in April.

“That got pushed back because of COVID,” John said.

After that, more and more plans to bring her back got canceled due to travel restrictions in Colombia.

“It’s been a nightmare,” said John.

The Galvans tried everything to bring their daughter home, but were told her only option was to take a humanitarian flight back to the U.S. alone – something neither were comfortable with.

Thankfully for John and Vanessa, John was allowed to travel to Columbia last week and pick up their little girl.

The Galvan family welcoming home their 5-year-old daughter, Samantha, from Columbia.

The Galvan family built Samantha an amazing new playhouse as a welcome home gift. The neighborhood hosted a drive-by parade to welcome Samantha back.