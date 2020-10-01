Edmond farm offering outdoor gardening workshop for cooped-up kids

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – While many are doing school from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, an Edmond farm is giving a chance for cooped-up kids to get some fresh air – while still learning.

Next week, Providence Farms will be offering a workshop and tour for fall gardening.

Providence Farms’ Kids and Farming Workshop will be held Thursday, October 8th through Saturday the 10th.

