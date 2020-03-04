Edmond man charged with illegally smuggling guns to Middle East

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) - An Edmond man is now in U.S. Marshals custody after allegedly sending illegal firearms to the Middle East. The U.S. Department of Justice said he did it by hiding gun parts inside of other tools.

Fifty-seven-year-old Randy Williams was charged in a federal court on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Justice said he illegally smuggled firearms to the Middle East.

According to court documents, on Dec. 19, 2018, the Oklahoma City Field Office of the FBI was notified that “a FedEx shipment... was seized at the FedEx distribution hub” in Dubai.

That shipment contained “three Glock 19 pistol slides and various disassembled Glock 19 parts concealed inside toolboxes and tools.”

The package “sent from Oklahoma City… on November 30, 2018, by Randy Williams.”

The affidavit says, “Dubai authorities and the FBI re-examined the shipment on January 24, 2019.”

That’s when they found additional Glock 19 and Glock 17 parts hidden inside.

Also, “Wal-Mart identified Williams as the recipient of 13 wire transfers, totaling $12,761.00, from January 22, 2018 to October 17, 2018.”

On March 2nd, the FBI went to Williams’ apartment where he “admitted to having traveled to fight with the Peshmerga.”

He also admitted to knowing the two people he was sending the firearms to.

When asked, Williams denied sending anything other than clothes. But after agents told him giving “false statements to federal agents was a crime,” Williams then “admitted to shipping firearms to Iraq for the Peshmerga.”

We went to Williams’ apartment to see if anyone was home, but no one answered the door.

While no one at the complex wanted to go on camera, one neighbor said he was surprised to hear Williams was arrested.

Williams was charged with illegally smuggling firearms from the U.S., as well as three other charges. He is currently in custody of the U.S. Marshals, but is set to appear in federal court on Thursday.