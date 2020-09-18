Edmond man collecting old t-shirts to make diapers for ‘Mision Para Cristo’

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – “Early this year with everything going on in the US, donations for just simple old t-shirts went way down and I thought what can we do to try to step it up and help these folks out,” said Steve Lucas, an ambassador for Mision Para Cristo.

That’s exactly what Steve Lucas did.

He’s an ambassador for a group that helps new moms get the necessities.

“Now we collect the t-shirts here, and then they are cut down to this size so they become usable for the sewing machines up in Illinois and then here in the final process right here,” said Lucas.

The final product, cloth diapers for moms in inner-city communities in Nicaragua.

“They’re very happy people, but they’re so happy with so little it kind of breaks your heart to see what they’re going through,” said Lucas.

He says with wages of just 100 dollars a week, diapers can be hard to buy.

“Disposable diapers would be four days worth of income, and they just cannot allocate those funds toward diapers,” he said.

With the help of donations, they’re hoping to give each mom up to four diapers.

Local company, Stillwater Designs, donated over a thousand shirts just three days ago.

“Talking to friends, talking to family, businesses and so forth and like I said we’re up to 5,000 now but we’re trying to get to 10-thousand… in 3 more weeks!” said Lucas.

It’s a big task, but Lucas is confident Oklahomans will come through.

“As long as they’re clean they can be stained, cut, whatever in some case, donations are just left over in boxes from previous events you see,” he said.

The need to be a size adult medium to double XL.

If you have old t-shirts to donate, you can take them to the North doors at the Edmond Church of Christ on S. Bryant, or drop them at the Oklahoma Shirt Company, who also donated shirts, off of NE 10th.

The deadline is October 9th.

