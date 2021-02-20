Edmond man in hospital after being shot in home invasion

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A man is in the hospital after being shot inside his apartment.

He told police he did not know who the suspects are.

Police say this started when two men kicked in the door and began shooting. The victim ran to the bedroom and locked the door, but they kicked that in and kept shooting. The victim was shot in the stomach, and then crawled out a bedroom window. Someone in the apartment complex saw him and called for help.

“We’re out here processing, we have our technical investigators processing the scene, and so we’ll collect clues and any potential witness statements,” Emily Ward with Edmond Police said.

At this point it’s unclear how the suspects got away before police arrived. Police don’t have a very good description of the suspects yet.

If you know anything about the case, call police.