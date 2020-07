Edmond Police need your help finding Bruce Wayne Jacobs

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

52-year old Bruce Wayne Jacobs was last seen at Lake Arcadia on June 16, 2020.

Officials say he was last seen driving a red Ford 4-door pickup that has been located in the Choctaw area.

Police are eager to talk with you if you have any information int his case, call (405) 359-4338.