Edmond police planning extra shifts to find drunk drivers during Super Bowl Sunday

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – As you’re watching the Super Bowl this weekend, authorities in Edmond are reminding drivers to not drink and drive.

The Edmond Police Department is teaming up with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to remind football fans that a designated driver is the best way to avoid the dangers of drunk driving.

Officials say they will have an extra traffic shift out on the streets on Sunday night to find those who might be driving under the influence.

35.652832 -97.478095