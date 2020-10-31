Edmond Police respond to shots fired at Mitch Park swim complex Friday night

The shots fired at the building in Mitch Park in Edmond Friday night left multiple windows broken.

EDMOND, Oklahoma (KFOR) – Edmond Police responded to shots that were fired at a YMCA complex at Mitch Park in Edmond Friday night.

Police say no one was injured in the shooting.

Edmond Police have arrested Dravius Moore in connection to the shooting on initial charges of discharging a firearm into a building, use of a firearm while committing a felony, and trafficking in illegal drugs.

EPD says the full case is still under investigation.

