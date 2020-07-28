Edmond Public Schools pushes start day back, introduces ‘blended model of instruction’

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The Edmond Public School District has decided to delay opening as well as having students attend in-person classes two days a week and take remote classes three days a week.

Known as a blended model of instruction, students will only attend school in person on assigned days to reduce the number of individuals in school buildings and ensure greater social distancing.

“We recognize a blended model of instruction will be a hardship for some families and staff members. I want to assure you that district administrators and school board members did not arrive at this decision easily. Over the last several weeks we have carefully studied the COVID-19 data, engaged in numerous meetings and communications with stakeholders, and consulted with the State Department of Education, and health agencies and experts. We concluded that we cannot safely reopen schools without significantly reducing the student population in each building,” said Superintendent Bret Towne.

Starting school with a blended model of instruction allows the district to accomplish the following:

Reduce by half the number of students in school buildings and on buses to better ensure social distancing

Keep class sizes more manageable for teachers (and a limited pool of substitutes) who will have numerous new procedures and safety precautions to learn and execute

Ensure some time in the classroom for students to collaborate face-to-face on learning, projects and lab activities

Provide elementary students crucial face-to-face instruction on mastering the new Canvas Learning Management System

A blended model of instruction involves splitting each school site’s student population into an A and B group. Attention will be given to make sure students from the same family are assigned the same days. Parents will be notified if their child is on the A or B schedule by August 11.

Schedule Example:

Group A

Monday and Tuesday In person, at school

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday Remote Learning

Group B

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday Remote Learning

Thursday and Friday In person, at school

No general education students will be in the buildings on Wednesday. This will be a day for teachers to build their Canvas lessons, contact students, and for cleaning and disinfecting the buildings between groups of students.

The board also approved tonight pushing the start of school by one week and beginning the 2020-2021 school year on Thursday, August 20. Officials say the extra week will be needed to reconfigure student schedules, train teachers, set up IEP meetings with parents, configure digital devices, and rebalance staff for our Virtual Edmond option.

“In the coming weeks, everyone in the district will be required to adapt to new schedules, procedures, and day-to-day school operations. Change of this magnitude can be hard and is oftentimes scary. That’s why I implore you to treat one another with kindness and respect during this difficult time. Let’s work together to find solutions to the challenges that lie ahead and show our students how to respond to demanding circumstances with grace and resilience,” said Towne.