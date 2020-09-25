Edmond residents upset with current city water rates

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond residents said they are upset about Edmond water rates Thursday after seeing their water bills reach up to $450.

According to current Edmond water rates, they are roughly $2 more per thousand gallons for residential buildings compared to several metro towns.

“My water bills are out of control, like they’re crazy,” said Britnee Joyner. A current Edmond resident.

Joyner’s water bill started at $80 in June. By August, she showed that her water bill was at $450.

“This is crazy, this is outrageous,” she said.

She said she moved to Edmond from Moore in May. Joyner showed that her utility bills as a whole have reached up to $1,150.

“Welcome to Edmond, this is another mortgage payment, like we have two mortgage payments,” she said.

Edmond is in the midst of their water and wastewater master plan from December 2013.

The plan states that the city’s growth in recent decades has put stress on the water system. As part of the plan, the city hired engineers to develop a plan for the future. Eventually, the Edmond city council approved Edmond’s current water rates as “congruent with the identified long term needs…” of the plan.

“We just wanted to know why the residents weren’t able to vote on this,” Joyner said.

Today, Edmond water rates stand at almost seven thousand dollars per thousand gallons used for residential buildings. This is compared to the three or four dollars charges in place like Oklahoma City where it’s $3.42. Mustang, where it sits between $3.34 and $4.15. Yukon, where it’s $4.05. Del City, where it’s $3.75-$4.75, and Moore, where it’s $3.66.

“People cannot afford that,” Joyner said.

These rates were compared based on the cost per gallon between roughly 2,000 and 10,000 gallons used in Edmond’s rates. If using 11,000 to 20,000 gallons or 21,000 and over, prices rise as well. Non-residential areas may also vary. You can find multiple links to city water utility rates online.

Other Edmond residents also chimed in.

“It coincided with the birth of our child which is why we thought it was us,” said the Apfel family. “But then to hear from more people in our community, more people around Edmond we noticed it’s a more widespread problem.”

“I have a 900 square foot house and like I’ve never experienced this,” said Amanda Butts.

All of them said their water bills have reached up to over $300. Edmond’s rates according to their water rates for 2019-2022 are also set to keep climbing. Eventually they will reach $8.35 per thousand gallons used on Nov. 1, 2023.

“We’re definitely going to have to be a little bit more lean, we’re going to have to be a little bit more careful,” The Apfel family said. “It changes future plans for sure.”

“It’s time for the residents of Edmond to stand up and say we really need to think about if this the right project for us,” Joyner said.

Joyner said she has started a petition on the issue. It has over 1,000 signatures as of Thursday night.

