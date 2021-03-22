Edmond residents voice frustration with new development project possibly coming to Hafer Park

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond residents near Hafer Park said they are frustrated as a developer looks to build apartment homes and small retail space next to the park.

Developers were supposed to discuss zoning and there was also supposed to be a vote on that Monday night. However, that was postponed until the city council meeting on April 12.

“We have a great project that will be nothing that’s ever been done there before,” said the attorney for the developer Todd McKinnis.

“It’s going to have a lot of ramifications,” said Cindy Coulson, a resident with a home next to the park. “None of them good that I know of.”

The neighbors in the area and the developer of the potential property are at odds with the plan in the works.

“There will be less noise with residential than there would be with retail, there would be less traffic,” McKinnis said.

“Not only is it going to be noisy, we had the peace and quiet, I’m sure it won’t peaceful,” Coulson said.

It’s called Mansion Block Luxury Homes. The plan would be 300 new apartment homes and retail space. The Edmond city council was set to discuss and vote on zoning Monday night, but the developer requested a postponement.

“If we can have some more time to share information with neighbors, we might clarify some misinformation and hopefully continue to communicate what a quality project this is,” McKinnis said.

However, residents like Jacqueline De Los Santos who has lived next to the park for 30 years said that likely won’t happen.

“I didn’t meet one person who said, ‘golly I’d like to look at more apartment buildings when I go to the park’,” De Los Santos said.

Other neighbors like Charles Moles, who also lives next to the park, made some flyers.

“We’re not against development, we’re against development right next to Hafer Park,” Moles said. “Hafer Park is a special place. It’s a place for people to come to get away from the noise, to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city.”

McKinnis and the developers though, said they are still hopeful.

“We had started some good dialogue with some of the neighbors and some folks that have expressed interest in the project,” he said.

Even if the zoning was approved a city spokesperson said there would still be several additional meetings before the project could be approved. This area is also no stranger to developers.

“There have been a lot of proposals at this site throughout the years and there’s always been quite a bit of opposition to developing the site,” said Casey Moore. Public Information Officer for the city of Edmond.

In the same meeting, the Edmond city council is allowing their face covering ordinance to expire as of midnight on Tuesday, March 23.

In a news release, Moore said “all residents are still highly encouraged to follow CDC safety guidelines that include washing hands, social distancing and wearing of masks.”

The council also voted to extend the current declaration of emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic through Tuesday, April 27.