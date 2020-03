EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – It’s no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought challenges to families worldwide.

So, at Lyndale Edmond Senior Living in Edmond, employees got together to send a positive reminder.

Employees created a sign that reads “You are loved.”

Officials with the retirement community say the reminder was for the public “during these challenging times.”

And the best part? The employees were able to make the sign – all while continuing to practice social distancing!