Edmond Santa Fe Falls Short in 6A State Title Game

Edmond Santa Fe couldn’t break a quarter century streak Saturday. The Wolves fell in the 6A-1 State Championship game against Jenks 41-14.

The Wolves jumped out on top early as Angelo Rankin took the opening kickoff back to give Santa Fe a 7-0 lead.

Following that though, Jenks kicked a field goal, connected on a Stephen Kittleman 27 yard touchdown pass to Jayden Patrick and followed that up with a turnover on the kickoff off of that touchdown.

Rankin picked a pass off of Kittleman following that Santa Fe turnover, but in the end the Wolves were overmatched by Jenks’ run game. Grant Lohr busted off a 27 yard touchdown run and fumbled another one at the goal line that was recovered by Patrick. Lohr rushed for 154 of the 202 yards the Trojans reeled off.

Santa Fe got going following that trailing by 27. Scott Pfieffer hit Talyn Shettron for a 50 yard bomb. Shettron had 104 yards receiving in the game. Pfieffer would finish that drive off rushing it in from a yard out. Santa Fe trailed by 20.

They got it back, but Pfieffer threw a pass that was telegraphed by Cade Stacy. He returned it 32 yards for the touchdown. In the end, Jenks earned their 17th football state championship. Their first in five years. As for the west side of the state, they’ll try and break their 26 year losing streak next season against the east side.