Edmond teen rescues 2-year-old from drowning at Scissortail Park

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A heroic moment occurred last Wednesday evening when an Edmond teenager helped save a drowning 2-year-old at Scissortail Park.

“I’m just blessed I could be there to save their child. I don’t know how to put it into words,” said Edmond Santa Fe senior, Tanner Dutton.

Dutton recalling the moments his relaxing day at the park, turning into a rescue mission.

He was there with his siblings, packing up ready to leave when he noticed something unusual.

“We noticed some kid who at first we thought he was swimming just in the pond,” said Dutton, “then we noticed he was struggling a little bit so after we ran up closer we noticed he was drowning.”

Tanner jumping right into action.

“I just dropped my keys, my wallet, and my phone and took off my shoes and jumped right in,” he said.

That boy in the water, 2-year-old Jeremiah who was there with his family.

His mom says her son went to the bathroom with a family friend.

She says she looked away at her other baby for one second, when her worst nightmare happened.

“I was looking at him while I was breastfeeding her, and by the time I looked up he was just gone it happened so fast,” said Jeremiah’s mom, Anessa Wheagar.

Wheagar panicked.

“I didn’t even know what to think I was just ashamed of myself,” she said.

Luckily, Tanner found him in the water and was able to save him.

“What if Tanner wasn’t nearby? What if he didn’t have the conscience to jump in that water? He didn’t even think about his life,” said Wheagar.

Tanner suffered some minor face injuries, and had to get staples in his head.

His main focus the entire time was Jeremiah.

“I didn’t think about it for a second, there was a kid in trouble and I just happened to be the closest person there,” said Dutton.

Tanner’s mom hearing about the rescue moments later.

“I’m not surprised, that is Tanner, him doing that, he’s a very selfless child every since he was a toddler I’ve told him I think you’re going to do something great,” said Tanner’s mom, Kelli Leek.

Also adding, accidents can happen.

“I don’t want anybody to say oh what was the mom doing? She was being a mom … you know we’ve all been there it takes a half a second,” said Leek. “Accidents happen all the time and Tanner just happened to be in the right place at the right time and saved that little boy.”

Tanner just grateful he could help.

“I’ve been on this earth 17 years he’s only been on it 23 months… so I’d do it again… 100%,” he said.

Jeremiah was exhausted when he got out of the water, but was otherwise uninjured.

EMSA is honoring Tanner with an award Wednesday afternoon.

Scissortail park staff also sending this statement:

“On the evening of Wednesday, June 24, a child was playing in the Scissortail Park fountains with family members.

At approximately 5:30pm, the nearly 3-year old child ran from the splash pad to the nearby lake and jumped into water in the safety zone area.

This area of the man-made lake consists of a 10-foot expansive ledge where the water measures no deeper than 24 inches around the entire perimeter.

An observant young man named Tanner saw the child jump into the water and thankfully went in to assist. Both Tanner and the child emerged safely. Tanner sustained a number of abrasions that were treated that evening.”

They also sent a safety video, with tips on best practices at the park.

It can be viewed here.

