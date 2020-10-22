Edmond Walmart temporarily closed after skunk spotted inside

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – An Edmond Walmart was forced to temporarily shut its doors Thursday morning after a stinky shopper was discovered inside.

The critter was spotted amongst the aisles of a Walmart near E 15th St. and I-35 just before 8 a.m. Thursday.

Store officials closed the doors and called a local wildlife capture company in order to save shoppers from a smelly surprise.

Thankfully, the skunk has since been captured, but will be taken to Wildcare Oklahoma for an injury before it is released back into the wild.





