El Reno man arrested on child pornography charges

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An El Reno man is behind bars on child pornography charges, and officials with the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office say more charges could be on the way.

On Monday, Aug. 10, investigators with the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeremy Weimer, 37, of El Reno, on Possession of Child Pornography.

The investigation began after the case was referred to the sheriff’s office by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crimes against Children (ICAC) unit. The OSBI told Canadian County investigators that Microsoft’s OneDrive administrators conducted an audit of Weimer’s account and discovered a nude image of a female child approximately 7 years of age.

Weimer was arrested at his house when investigators executed a search warrant for electronic devices which could contain child pornography. Weimer initially cooperated and provided admissions about his illegal downloads. Investigators located multiple electronic devises in Weimer’s residence for examination.

Investigators executed an on-scene forensic examination, and verified Weimer to be in possession of child pornography on two devices; his desktop computer and personal iPhone. Investigators collected multiple pornographic videos of children ranging from 7 to 15 years of age posing nude. After the forensic investigation and collection of evidence, Weimer was handcuffed and advised that he was under arrest.

During the forensic examination, examiners also located additional child pornography on a flash drive which was hidden in Weimer’s drawer. Over 130 photographs of female and male children between the ages of 1 to 10 years old being raped by adults were seized. These images are considered hard core child pornography and depict all types of heinous sexual abuse committed by adult predators.

“As sheriff, there’s nothing more important to me than eliminating child predators from our county, and I have no reason to believe based on the nature and volume of his collection, that Weimer hasn’t already victimized a child,” said Chris West, Canadian County Sheriff.

Weimer was transported to the Canadian County Jail, where he was booked on two counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

Investigators will also present additional charges to the district attorney’s office. He is currently being held without bond.

LATEST STORIES: