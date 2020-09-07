El Reno Public Schools announces positive COVID-19 case

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – El Reno Public Schools announced Sunday afternoon that one of their students has tested positive for COVID-19.

District officials say that they learned of the positive test Saturday. The student is believed to have accessed both El Reno High School and Jenks Simmons Athletic Facility.

Although district officials say they cannot release the name of the student who tested positive for the virus, they have gathered the names of students and employees who worked in close proximity during the 48 hours prior of the student testing positive. Those who may have been exposed have been contacted and directed to quarantine for 14 days from their last point of exposure.

“If they develop symptoms, they should remain home for at least ten days from the initial onset of the symptoms, and 24 hours without a fever (achieved without medication) and improvement in symptoms (e.g., cough, sore throat, shortness of breath),” district officials said. “They may also wish to seek advice from their medical provider regarding how they should proceed if symptoms appear.”

According to district officials, the student was not in attendance at El Reno Public Schools on Thursday, Sept. 3, or Friday, Sept. 4.

“El Reno Public Schools strives to stay proactive in maintaining the safety of our students and staff and continue to follow the guidance of the Oklahoma State Department of Health and the Center for Disease Control,” district officials said.

