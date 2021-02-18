El Reno residents going days without water

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – Many Oklahoma residents are going several days without water.

Bo Denny and Hannah Hart are doing what they can to get by after three days and counting without water.

“We’ve got three Culligan’s, five gallon tanks, been drinking that, just trying to make do with what we have,” Denny said.

“I haven’t showered since Monday,” Hart said. “We’ve just been using a little bit of water to brush our teeth, our dishes are just piled up.”

To get their toilet to flush, they get snow from outside, melt it on the stove, and dump it in the toilet.

The two say this is the worst they’ve ever gone through after a storm.

“This is honestly the worst in my experience,” Hart said.

Another El Reno resident, Diana Ocenar, has also been going three days without water.

“This faucet’s open, full blast, and nothing’s coming out,” she said, showing us her sink.

She has a space heater keeping her pipes warm, and the dishes are piling up because she can’t wash them.

She’s also doing what she can to get by.

“I had some water in bottles for my plants that was good clean water so we’ve used that,” Ocenar said. “We’ve had baby wipes that I’ve used for different functions, we’ve used those to kind of sponge off with.”

These two households are grateful that things aren’t any worse.

“I will be thankful for running water again, it’s one those necessities that you never think you need until it’s time for you to need it,” Hart said.

Water is gradually being restored in El Reno. More updates will come later on. ​