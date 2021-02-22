El Reno residents still struggling with little or no water

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – Many residents in El Reno are still struggling without water.

Nina Woods says she gets a small stream of water, but it’s not enough to cover all her needs.

“It’s hard. It’s been really hard. It’s taken a lot of energy, it’s exhausting,” she said.

Woods takes care of five children and has been going seven days and counting without adequate water.

“We have to do the boil water to do the dishes, we can’t do laundry, we can’t do much of anything, take a shower, nothing,” she said. “We’re having to go to relatives out of town in order to shower.”

When there was snow, they’d boil that to put into the tub and toilet.

“That’s a lot of work, for as many people as we have,” Woods said.

Mayor Matt White says there’s no timeline for when the water will come back.

“Our plant has been producing and has been, it’s just so far behind, we’re just trying to catch up and it’s going to take some time, and there’s nothing you can do,” he said.

The city has been doing what it can to help ease the burden on residents by giving out water.

“We want to help, we know it’s frustrating,” White said.

They’re also asking people to conserve water. There’s no need to drip faucets not that it’s above freezing.

“Help us conserve it, get caught up, and get water back where it needs to be going,” White said.

Daily life is still a struggle for many.

“I have a lot of stress, I’m trying to provide for 5 children. I’m trying to make sure my mother’s okay,” Woods said.

“It’s very challenging, I know people are upset, I know they’re impatient, I don’t blame them,” White said.