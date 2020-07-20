El Reno stabbing leaves one dead, one injured

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – Police say a man has died after a stabbing late Saturday night.

According to a press release, officers were called to the emergency room at SSM Health St. Anthony – El Reno after reports of two people being stabbed.

Miguel Jones, 20, of El Reno died from his wounds at the hospital. The second victim was transferred to OU Medical Center for treatment. Their name has not been released.

El Reno police say officers located the scene of the stabbings in the 500 block of South Frances Avenue. After canvassing the area, officers were able to locate a person of interest, Christopher Gene Nelson, 22, of El Reno.

Nelson was arrested on a complaint of first degree murder, assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Officials say formal charges will be forwarded to the Canadian County District Attorney’s Office for further consideration