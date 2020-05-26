EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – “I think about it all the time,” impactful words from young 11-year-old Mia Ramos, who remembers every detail of May 25, 2019 when an EF3 tornado destroyed her trailer home.

“And then it hit us… and the last person I saw was Carisma,” said Mia.

Carisma, Mia’s younger sister, was 7 years old at the time.

She suffered some of the most brutal wounds.

Multiple broken bones which led to infections.

News 4 was there 9 months ago when little Carisma was released from the hospital, but that was far from the end of her health journey.

She’s had another surgery to put plates in her arm, and she’s still in physical therapy.

Aside from the physical aspect, what’s changed about Carisma most during this year is her personality.

“We kind of have a whole other child. She’s a completely different person so now we’re all getting to know her in a different way,” said Carisma’s mom Marnita Guererro.

Carisma was forced to become an adult, much earlier than most, but she’s still her bubbly self.

“I’m amazed that Carisma can have so many surgeries and come out and still be such a happy happy little girl,” said her grandma Norene Starr.

Marnita Guerrero suffered her own injuries that day.

“Honestly it feels like it’s been maybe 3-4 months,” she said, “it was pretty traumatizing for me and the kids so it’s not something you can forget.”

They’ve since moved and stability is just now starting to return for this loving family.

“I’ve seen a lot more forgiveness and compassion I’ve seen a lot more patience will all of us,” said Starr.

Staying true to who they are, and reminding other survivors… you are not alone.

“This is who we are. We’re gonna wear it and we’re gonna wear it well and we’re gonna wear it with strength and come out on the other side regardless of what life does or happens around us… and we’re gonna be okay,” said Starr.