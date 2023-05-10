PICKENS, South Carolina (KFOR/Storyful) – As law enforcement always says, there is no such thing as a routine traffic stop – each one is different. One police officer in Pickens, South Carolina is proof of that after pulling over an elderly gentleman for failing to stay within the lanes. That stop ended with the man teaching the officer how to clog!

“Do you dance?” the man asked a laughing Officer Woodmansee, after showing off the dancing clogs he was wearing. “No, I’ve never seen it before,” she replied, referring to clog dancing.

Video at the top of this story shows the sweet moment the man took her hands and taught her the two-step on May 7th.

The Pickens Police Department posted, “We are not sure yet if Officer Woodmansee will receive training credits from the Criminal Justice Academy for learning the two-step but it definitely brought a smile to our face.”

The man was heading home from Cotton Eyed Joe’s, a dance hall in Pickens. Police did not disclose whether he received a citation, but based on Officer Woodmansee’s laughter, he most likely was simply given a warning.

Officer Woodmansee is apparently drawn to talented people to pull over for traffic violations. She was treated to a viral traffic stop concert three weeks earlier, when a man played the guitar, spoons and a saw. He was not issued a citation.