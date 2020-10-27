Elderly metro man narrowly escapes home after cooking accident

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A local man is safe this evening after his kitchen went up in flames while cooking dinner.

Thankfully, his neighbors jumped into action as soon as they smelled the smoke.

One neighbor tells KFOR she put him inside her warm car, called 911, and made sure his wife was not at home while attempting to put out the blaze.

Fire officials are investigating the cause, but believe this to be an accident.