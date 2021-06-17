Electric vehicle manufacturing company bringing 2,000 jobs to Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – State officials say they have reached an agreement with an electric vehicle manufacturing company to bring 2,000 jobs to Oklahoma.

“Oklahoma has always been a pioneer in the energy industry, and this partnership with Canoo shows that our state is an innovation leader in electric vehicle technology,” Stitt said. “We are thrilled to partner with Canoo and Chairman and CEO Tony Aquila to provide high-paying jobs for Oklahomans and position America as the global leader for vehicle manufacturing for decades to come.”

On Thursday, Gov. Stitt and the Oklahoma Department of Commerce announced that Canoo would build a new facility on a 400-acre site in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“We ran a multi-state competition and invested millions of dollars to find the right manufacturing facility,” said Canoo Chairman and CEO Tony Aquila. “Oklahoma was a head and shoulders above the other contenders because of its leadership, energy forward initiatives, strategic location and the hardworking ethic of its people. We would like to congratulate Governor Stitt and his team who competed to have Canoo in their state – and we pledge our commitment to bring more clean energy to the great State. Our investment in this manufacturing and technology center means we will deliver vehicles faster at scale – and fulfill our mission to bring affordable, purpose – built EVs to Everyone. We’re proud to be American made and to bring more than 2,000 jobs to Oklahoma.”

The Oklahoma factory is planned to open in 2023 and will include a full commercialization facility with a paint, body shop, and general assembly plant.

Canoo will release its first vehicle to the market in 2022 while the Oklahoma facility is being built.