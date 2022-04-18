The Oklahoma Sooners officially lost senior Elijah Harkless Monday. The guard announced he’s spending his final college basketball season at UNLV.

Harkless will be coached by former OU assistant Kevin Kruger who was at OU as an assistant when his dad Lon was the head coach.

Harkless initially announced he would return to OU after a leg injury ended his season. One week ago Harkless announced his intention to enter the portal.

The former Sooner averaged ten points and four boards last season in Norman.