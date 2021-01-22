Elk City PD searches for man wanted in 2-year-old’s death

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

ELK CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Elk City Police Department is searching for a man wanted in connection to the death of a 2-year-old boy.

Police are searching for 24-year-old Troy Justice Jones.

Officials say the 2-year-old was initially reported by EMTs after they were called for a child who fell on Wednesday, January 20.

Great Plains Medical Hospital staff also examined the boy and determined the extent of his injuries were not caused by a fall and immediately transferred the child to OU Children’s in Oklahoma City.

On Thursday, the Elk City Police Department conducted a search warrant at the same home the ambulance was called to the night before.

Today, officials say the child succumbed to his injuries.

The Elk City Police Department says the investigation is ongoing.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter