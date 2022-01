Elton John positive for COVID-19, postpones Dallas shows; Tour scheduled Oklahoma City

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Elton John poses in the press room with the award for Best Original Song – Motion Picture during the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

DALLAS – Fans looking forward to Elton John’s long-awaited concert set for North Little Rock this weekend are holding their breath after news that the singer tested positive for COVID-19 and postponed shows in Texas.

A message on the website for the American Airlines Center in Dallas notes that the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour stops scheduled for Tuesday, January 25, and Wednesday, January 26, have been postponed, with no information on when they will be rescheduled.

The message also notes that the singer is experiencing mild symptoms and that he is fully vaccinated and boosted. It also states that “Elton and the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour look forward to returning to the stage shortly.”

The tour had stops in New Orleans on January 19 and played two nights in Houston on January 21 and 22. After the show at Simmons Bank Arena, the tour will head to Oklahoma City on Jan. 30 at 8:00 p.m.