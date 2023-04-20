MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Emergency crews are still searching for victims after a massive storm moved through the Cole area on Wednesday night.

On Wednesday evening, a large rain-wrapped tornado moved through the community of Cole.

At this point, officials say several homes were destroyed and at least two people lost their lives.

Authorities with the McClain County Sheriff’s Office say they are responding to reported injuries and reports of people trapped in their storm shelters.

At the same time, emergency crews say they are conducting grid searches across a 10-mile path.

Visitors are being told to avoid the area and do not attempt to drive around emergency vehicles.

If you have non-emergency questions about a friend or family member, call (405) 955-4600.