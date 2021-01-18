Emotional: Oklahoma State walk-on surprised with scholarship while at job

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – If you need something to start your week off on the right foot, you won’t want to miss this video.

For the past two years, Dee Mitchell has been a walk-on for Oklahoma State University’s men’s basketball team.

Throughout that time, Mitchell has been known to step up when the team needed him and has always worked hard to become better.

However, Mitchell wasn’t sure he would still be able to wear a Cowboy jersey this season.

When the coronavirus pandemic created major issues for businesses across the country, Mitchell’s family was impacted.

According to CBS, that’s when Mitchell took a full-time job at Walmart working 40 hours each week in addition to his 15 hours worth of classes.

Recently, OSU head coach Mike Boynton, Jr. decided to surprise Mitchell at his job at Walmart with some unexpected news.

“It’s three years ago today that he came and tried out for our team. Today, we feel like we can pay back to him what he’s given to us for the last two-plus years,” Boynton said.

At that point, Boynton announced that Mitchell would be on scholarship for the Cowboys basketball program.

“Nobody has exemplified what I want our program to mean more than you have. You worked your butt off, you never complained, you show up early, you stay late. And to do what you did for this semester, the sacrifice and continuing to come around. Thank you to the wonderful people here for allowing us to do this, but you earned this, man. So I’m glad that you’re with our program and look forward to continuing to work with you,” Boynton said.

Although the rest of the team couldn’t be there in person for the surprise, they were all on a Zoom call to watch the moment unfold.

After breaking down into tears, Mitchell called his mother with the good news.