ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) – Authorities in southern Oklahoma are investigating a shooting at a marijuana dispensary.

Around 8 p.m. on Friday, emergency crews were called to a shooting at the Highest Choice dispensary in Ardmore.

Officials tell KXII that a suspect walked into the dispensary, pulled out a gun and attempted to rob the store.

At some point, an employee, who was also armed, shot and killed the suspect.

So far, the suspect’s identity has not been released.