EMSA: 20 people call dispatch for heat-related emergencies just this weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with EMSA say the heat alert continues after dispatch received several heat-related calls over the weekend.

As of 3 p.m. Sunday, 100 people have suffered heat related emergencies in the Oklahoma City Metro since EMSA issued the Heat Alert June 30th.

This weekend alone, 20 people have called 911 for help specifically telling dispatchers the heat caused their emergency.

EMSA’s Heat Alert will remain active until the temperatures decrease.

Paramedics advise drinking plenty of water, wear light colored clothing and take frequent breaks in the shade.

