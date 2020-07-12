Follow the Storms
KFOR Interactive Radar

EMSA: Heat advisory continues for Sunday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dangerous Heat

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The heat and humidity continue to blanket central Oklahoma forcing EMSA’s Heat Alert to remain active yet another day.

EMSA paramedics responded to 12 heat related emergencies Saturday and already one heat related call Sunday morning.

Since EMSA issued the Heat Alert twelve days ago, 62 people have fallen victim to the heat.

EMSA is urging caution when going outdoors.

Paramedics remind hydration is key to beating the heat. Take frequent breaks in the shade and wear light colored clothing.

EMSA’s Heat Alert will remain in place until the temperatures decrease substantially.

Recent Headlines:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter