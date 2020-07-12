EMSA: Heat advisory continues for Sunday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The heat and humidity continue to blanket central Oklahoma forcing EMSA’s Heat Alert to remain active yet another day.

EMSA paramedics responded to 12 heat related emergencies Saturday and already one heat related call Sunday morning.

Since EMSA issued the Heat Alert twelve days ago, 62 people have fallen victim to the heat.

EMSA is urging caution when going outdoors.

Paramedics remind hydration is key to beating the heat. Take frequent breaks in the shade and wear light colored clothing.

EMSA’s Heat Alert will remain in place until the temperatures decrease substantially.

