EMSA Heat Alert remains in effect in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with EMSA say the Heat Alert continues after treating multiple heat-related emergency calls in the Metro since Thursday.

Since EMSA issued the third Heat Alert of the summer, paramedics have responded to 17 heat-related 911 calls.

EMSA officials advise everyone to take precautions before going outdoors:

  • Pre-hydrate and drink plenty of water throughout the day.
  • Take frequent breaks in shade areas and wear light-colored clothing.
  • Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors.
  • Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running errands, yard work, or sports and physical activity.
  • Do not leave children alone in a car for any amount of time. Temperatures inside a car can increase to dangerously hot levels in minutes. 

This Heat Alert will remain in place until temperatures decrease significantly.

