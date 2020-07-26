EMSA Heat Alert remains in effect in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with EMSA say the Heat Alert continues after treating multiple heat-related emergency calls in the Metro since Thursday.
Since EMSA issued the third Heat Alert of the summer, paramedics have responded to 17 heat-related 911 calls.
EMSA officials advise everyone to take precautions before going outdoors:
- Pre-hydrate and drink plenty of water throughout the day.
- Take frequent breaks in shade areas and wear light-colored clothing.
- Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors.
- Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running errands, yard work, or sports and physical activity.
- Do not leave children alone in a car for any amount of time. Temperatures inside a car can increase to dangerously hot levels in minutes.
This Heat Alert will remain in place until temperatures decrease significantly.
