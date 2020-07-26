EMSA Heat Alert remains in effect in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with EMSA say the Heat Alert continues after treating multiple heat-related emergency calls in the Metro since Thursday.

Since EMSA issued the third Heat Alert of the summer, paramedics have responded to 17 heat-related 911 calls.

EMSA officials advise everyone to take precautions before going outdoors:

Pre-hydrate and drink plenty of water throughout the day.

Take frequent breaks in shade areas and wear light-colored clothing.

Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors.

Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running errands, yard work, or sports and physical activity.

Do not leave children alone in a car for any amount of time. Temperatures inside a car can increase to dangerously hot levels in minutes.

This Heat Alert will remain in place until temperatures decrease significantly.

