EMSA issues 3rd heat alert of the summer

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Multiple heat related emergency calls today in the Metro is prompting another EMSA Heat Alert.

EMSA issues a Heat Alert when dispatchers receive five or more calls in one day.

Today, EMSA dispatchers have received seven heat-related emergency calls in just the past few hours.

EMSA is advising everyone to take precautions before going outdoors.

Pre-hydrate and drink plenty of water throughout the day.

Take frequent breaks in shady areas and wear light-colored clothing.

This third Heat Alert of the summer will remain active until the temperatures decrease.

