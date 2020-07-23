EMSA issues 3rd heat alert of the summer

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Multiple heat related emergency calls today in the Metro is prompting another EMSA Heat Alert.
EMSA issues a Heat Alert when dispatchers receive five or more calls in one day.
Today, EMSA dispatchers have received seven heat-related emergency calls in just the past few hours.
EMSA is advising everyone to take precautions before going outdoors.
Pre-hydrate and drink plenty of water throughout the day.
Take frequent breaks in shady areas and wear light-colored clothing.
This third Heat Alert of the summer will remain active until the temperatures decrease.
