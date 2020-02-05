EMSA paramedics respond to crashes, slips and falls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - As winter weather continues to impact communities across the state, paramedics are warning residents to use extreme caution when going outdoors.

By 8 a.m. on Wednesday, EMSA officials said they had already responded to six car accidents with minor injuries. Fortunately, crews say no one needed to be taken to the hospital in those instances.

EMSA officials say they are also seeing an uptick in the number of slips and falls. In all, paramedics responded to five falls, and three of those patients had to be taken to the hospital.

Falls will often occur in winter weather and can cause injuries to the wrist, elbow, knee, and even the head.

Officials say if you don't have your cell phone with you, the bitter temperatures could also cause hypothermia if you find yourself stranded and needing help.

If you have to get out in the winter weather, make sure you have your cell phone charger, blankets, a sweatshirt, and water.

Also, if you plan to help someone who is stranded on the side of the road, use extreme caution. If you're going to get out, put your vehicle in between you and the roadway.

However, you also don't want to block traffic.

Even in nice weather, officials say it can be a dangerous situation.