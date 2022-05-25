NEW YORK CITY (Storyful/KFOR) – Public pay phones are now officially gone in New York City, as the very last booth was removed from Manhattan. As of May 23rd, what is now considered an outdated antique was hoisted away, and will be replaced with a much higher-tech means of communication.

New York City began replacing all pay phones in 2016 with LinkNYC kiosks, which provide free high-speed Wi-Fi, domestic calling, mobile calling, 911, and 311 access.

The final phone was located in Midtown Manhattan at 7th Avenue and 50th Street.

“End of an era,” Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine tweeted. “No more fishing in your pockets for quarters.”