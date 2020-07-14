Follow the Storms
KFOR Interactive Radar

Energy FC and Tulsa FC Battle to Draw in Black-Gold Derby

News
Posted: / Updated:

Live sports made it’s return to Oklahoma with a pair of bitter rivals squaring off in the Black-Gold Derby. Energy FC facing Tulsa FC, their Turner Turnpike rivals.

In front of a socially distanced crowd of over a thousand, the Energy and Tulsa did show unity before kickoff. Each team took a knee to support those battling social injustice. Each team also warmed up in Black Lives Matter shirts.

The Energy started the scoring in the 40th minute. Zach Ellis-Hayden hit a beautiful cross to Jaime Chavez to give the Energy a 1-0 lead.

But in stoppage time, Tulsa FC answered. A cross was headed and a loose ball found it’s way to Rodrigo De Costa. He slid it past C.J. Cochran and equalized the match at one.

The second half was a defensive struggle with no team gaining an advantage. However, Tulsa did garner more shots than the Energy 11-7. The contest ended in a 1-1 draw with each squad earning a point.

Next up for the Energy they play host to the Austin Bold FC Friday night at Taft Stadium.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Oklahoma High School Scores

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter