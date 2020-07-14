Energy FC and Tulsa FC Battle to Draw in Black-Gold Derby

Live sports made it’s return to Oklahoma with a pair of bitter rivals squaring off in the Black-Gold Derby. Energy FC facing Tulsa FC, their Turner Turnpike rivals.

In front of a socially distanced crowd of over a thousand, the Energy and Tulsa did show unity before kickoff. Each team took a knee to support those battling social injustice. Each team also warmed up in Black Lives Matter shirts.

The Energy started the scoring in the 40th minute. Zach Ellis-Hayden hit a beautiful cross to Jaime Chavez to give the Energy a 1-0 lead.

But in stoppage time, Tulsa FC answered. A cross was headed and a loose ball found it’s way to Rodrigo De Costa. He slid it past C.J. Cochran and equalized the match at one.

The second half was a defensive struggle with no team gaining an advantage. However, Tulsa did garner more shots than the Energy 11-7. The contest ended in a 1-1 draw with each squad earning a point.

Next up for the Energy they play host to the Austin Bold FC Friday night at Taft Stadium.