Energy FC head coach John Pascarella announced on social media that he’s contracted Covid-19.

I'd like to let everyone know that I am one of the persons, living in our team bubble, who has tested positive for Covid. As a result, Leigh Veidman and myself are quarantining and will miss the matches Wednesday & Saturday. Alexis Vizarelis will lead the team in our absence. — John Pascarella (@JPSoccerCoach) August 17, 2020

We are feeling healthy, in good spirits and are optimistic we'll be back with the team as soon as possible! — John Pascarella (@JPSoccerCoach) August 17, 2020

Pascarella has led the Energy to a (1-3-3) record this season. They’re coming off of a 0-0 draw with Rio Grande Valley.

Assistant Leigh Veidman has also contracted it. In his and Pascarella’s absence, Alexis Vizarelis will handle the coaching duties the next two matches.

The Energy are in action Wednesday at San Antonio.