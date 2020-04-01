Enid bar cited after staying open during COVID-19 emergency declaration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) — A bar was shutdown and cited by Enid PD after violating the city’s emergency declaration by being open and having more than 10 people inside.

According to officials with Enid PD, on Sunday evening, officers responded to a tip that The Spot, a bar in the 400 block of Grand, was violating of the City of Enid Emergency Declaration.

Officers found the bar open for business and populated by more than 10 people.

Officials told News 4 the business owner, had already previously received a warning a few days prior.

He was cited for violating the regulations of the Emergency Declaration and is now facing a $500 fine.