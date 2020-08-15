Enid child porn suspect arrested in Norman

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – A man wanted for allegedly distributing child pornography was arrested in Norman on Friday.
Brice Gage Watkins, 22, was wanted for suspicion of distribution of child pornography, according to Enid Police Department officials.
Officials stated on the Police Department’s official Facebook page that Norman police located Watkins on Friday.
