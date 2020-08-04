Enid PD seeks information on home invasion, shooting

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Enid Police investigators are looking for the suspects in a home invasion and shooting that took place early Monday morning.

On Monday at 1:15 a.m., EPD officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of E. Walnut regarding information that a man had been shot.

Upon arrival officers learned that two armed suspects had forced their way into the residence and demanded money.

While inside, they beat and shot a 38-year-old male victim, struck a pregnant woman, and threatened to shoot several juveniles.

The suspects robbed the victims of cash and fled the scene before police arrived.

They are described as two black males, 18-22 years of age, armed with handguns, wearing all black clothing, face masks, and backpacks. One of the suspects was described as having a large amount of acne on his face.

The gunshot victim was transported to an area hospital and remains in critical condition.

The pregnant woman was treated and released at an area hospital for minor injuries. A second woman was present and also received minor injuries when she jumped out of a window and escaped the residence during the incident. The juveniles were not physically injured.

This incident is currently under investigation and no further information is available for release at this time.

If you have any information about this crime, call the Enid Police Department non-emergency number at 580-242-7000, call Crime Stoppers at 233-6233, or text keyword EPDTIP to 847411. You may earn a reward, remain anonymous, and won’t be required to testify.