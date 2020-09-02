Enid resident details battle with COVID-19 on social media as mayor cancels a special meeting on mask mandate

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – With increasing COVID-19 concerns in Garfield County, the City of Enid has chosen not to vote on implementing a mask mandate.

“I didn’t realize how important masks were until one of my cast members came down with COVID,” said Mitch Lyon, who tested positive for COVID-19.

Lyon is an Enid resident and has been detailing his recent battle with COVID-19 to his friends and family on Facebook.

“This is the first day I’ve been at work in a little over two weeks and I’m already just my body is just really worn down already. But I’m doing the best I can,” Lyon said.

Lyon was one of 7 out of about 20 cast and crew members to test positive while working on the musical Little Shop of Horrors at the Gaslight Theater.

He got his positive test back on August 21st, after half of his face went numb.

All this happening while Enid seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Less than a week ago, nearly 600 students were out of school in close contact quarantine.

A local nursing home also dealing with 21 new cases in just three weeks.

But still, no mask mandate for the city.

The mayor announcing on Monday a special meeting to vote on a mask mandate. That meeting was supposed to take place on Thursday.

But on Tuesday night–

“Realizing and knowing I do not have the support to move on this declaration forward, I’m cancelling the special meeting I called for Thursday,” said Mayor George Pankonin during an announcement on Facebook.

We spoke with the city manager on Wednesday, who said the mandate wouldn’t have passed.

“The bottom line problem was there wasn’t support from the commission,” said Jerald Gilbert, the Enid City Manager.

But Lyon says for now he’ll continue to wear his mask.

“I think anything that can offer a chance for us to get a little bit more in control of this and it not be some rampant I think would just be incredible,” Lyon said.

News 4 has contacted the Garfield County Health Department for comment twice while covering COVID-19 stories in Enid over the last two weeks and still have yet to hear back.

