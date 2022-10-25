OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Human Services is accepting applications for families needing help with their water utility bill.

The Low Income Home Water Assistance Program is a federally-funded program that helps income-eligible families with their water utility bill.

It is a one-time payment per fiscal year for eligible households.

Maximum monthly gross income requirements for the program are as follows:

1 person= $1,473

2 people = $1,984

3 people = $2,495

4 people = $3,007

5 people = $3,518

6 people = $4,029

7 people = $4,541

8 people = $5,052.

Authorized payments may not be applied toward other services.

In order to apply, make sure you have the most recent water bill information, utility supplier, an ID, Social Security number, and verification of income.

For more information and to apply for benefits, visit OKDHSLive.org.