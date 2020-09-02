Entire Choctaw high school football team quarantined after player tests positive for COVID-19

CHOCTAW, Okla. (KFOR) – The entire Choctaw High School football team is under quarantine after a player tested positive for COVID-19 following a scrimmage on August 21.

After the player first tested positive, only the students that sat near him on the bus had to quarantine or get tested.

Then after a week of practice and going to class, parents say the decision was made to quarantine the entire team.

“They did everything they were supposed to do, but none of that mattered,” Choctaw parent Aaron McConnell told News 4. “Now all of our kids have to quarantine for four more days and are going to maybe miss the game on Friday night.”

As a parent of a junior on the team, McConnell says he’s frustrated that they would change the policy after the players spent a week of businesses as usual.

“We all go to school. The kids all go to practice, doing everything,” McConnell said. “Only to be told no.”

After the first week McConnell says on Monday they received an email from the school superintendent breaking the news that the whole team had to be quarantined.

“Tell us, if one kid tests positive the whole entire team quarantines 14 days. If we knew that was the rule going into it, you’re going to change a lot of what you’re doing,” McConnell said. “But we have a guideline to follow.”

KFOR reached out to the City County Health Department and they said they were in the middle of reevaluating their policy, and it was just unfortunate timing.

McConnell says he has no problem following guidelines so his kid gets to play, but he does have a problem when it seems like those guidelines are changing on a whim.

“Whatever you need us to do we will follow that, because our kids want to play football,” McConnell said. “They need football. We’ll follow whatever you want us to do, but don’t change it on us. You can’t change the game in the middle of the game.”

Recent Headlines: